The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday, established a Forward Operation Base, named Muhammadu Buhari Base, in Daura town, Katsina State.

Buratai said the move was to enhance security in parts of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that after the establishment ceremony of the unit named after President Muhammadu Buhari, Buratai paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar.

He said, “The establishment of the new unit was part of the implementation of the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army council.

“Prior to that, the CAOS was also at the Palace of his Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, for a courtesy call.”

