A gubernatorial aspirant under the APC in Abia State, Prince Okey Chemberline Adiaso, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term does not depend on the wishes of northern leaders.

In his reference to the declaration of some groups in the North, including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that they were shopping for a consensus candidate because Buhari had failed the nation, Adiaso said for now, there was no alternative to Buhari.

Adiaso who spoke to newsmen in his Obichukwu village in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State after declaring intention to contest the 2019 governorship, said what the northern leaders were saying was their own opinion which did not represent the opinion of the whole North.

He described their opinion as coming from members of the opposition parties who knew that the president had done a lot.

Adiaso, who claimed he shared in the vision and aspiration of the president, said it was the same vision that would drive him in his quest to govern Abia State, stressing that his quest was to make Abia great again.

