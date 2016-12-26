Buhari is making thiings difficult for Nigerians – Traders lament

By Amaechi Agbo.

A cross-section of traders within Kubwa and Dutse markets in Abuja have described thus year’s Christmas as the worst they have witnessed in the country in recent years.

They bared their minds while speaking with our correspondent today. Although some of them expressed hope, they however called on the government of President Mohammadu Buhari to take a drastic measure to remedy the economic woes in the country.

Speaking on how business has been going during this Christmas, a trader and boutique owner, Mrs Joe Grace,a was sarcastic in her approach to the situation.

According to her “The market has been good. With the change stuff, what do I say? We remain hopeful but the customers price goods anyhow. A commodity you sell N10, 000 when you tell the customers the price, they will price it N3, 000. Is that how to survive?”

Another trader who gave her name as Mrs Rufai and sells baby materials, lamented that there has been no patronage due to recession lamenting that things are really expensive for Nigerians.

“There is no patronage due to recession

Things are expensive and there is no money in circulation. Things were better last year than they are this year. A friend told me that she cannot shop during this Christmas, rather she will pray for food to eat. Last year I had a sells girl, things were moving , there were sales so we didn’t rest. But this year, it is different. My sales girl travelled because there no sales; something I could have not done in a time like this. Things are difficult for Nigerians”, she concluded.

Also speaking, a trader who identified herself as Angel and sells baby materials at Dutse Morden market, lamented that this year’s Christmas is the worst she had ever witnessed and said that President Buhri is making things difficult for Nigerians.

“I have not seen this type of Christmas before. Buhari is making things difficult for Nigerians. Things are expensive, so people are not buying. People find it difficult to buy now unlike the past years. People don’t have money”, she said.

A turkey seller in Kubwa, who spoke anonymously, said that business has been very slow as people are not making purchase due to bad economy.

In her words “The market is very slow. It is as if this is not Christmas. I have been in the market since morning and now, by 2pm, I have only sold one turkey. I sold the turkey but I was not happy because I sold it lesser than its real market value. There is no money in the country, people are suffering. The economy is just bad. The President should do something urgent to ameliorate the plughrs of nigerians, ” she stated.