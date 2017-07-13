…Threatens to release 11 pictures of ailing President

ABUJA-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has dismissed a statement credited to Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo that ailing recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty after a visit to the latter in the United Kingdom. Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Fayose urged Osinbajo to prove to Nigerians that the President they elected two years ago is indeed recuperating, adding that until evidence to the contrary is presented; he remain upbeat that the President is in a critical condition. Ayodele Fayose Fayose who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum also promised to release 11 recent pictures of the president to justify his stand on Buhari’s state of health. “I’m not going to prove that (the President is recuperating) to Nigerians. It is him (Osinbajo) who said he saw the President that needs to prove to Nigerians. I have made the allegations and I have said it expressly that we are in the age of technology. How do we have an Acting President of a nation that has visited his boss that cannot show evidence of the meeting? The picture they are posting on social media are pictures taken long time. You recall that I said this again at Transcorp Hilton in 2015. We are talking about President of 170million people. The Acting President visiting the President that has left this country for about 60 days or more cannot show evidence of the meeting. It shows the President is in critical condition,” he told journalists. On his source of information, Fayose threatened to go public with pictures of President, if the situation is not properly handled. He said: “Again, if they are not careful, I will release some pictures. This will in turn create so many serious problems for this country. And I’m telling you again that I don’t need to prove anything to Nigerians because they are saying the President is well. He’s hale and hearty. He has refused to come home in about 70 days. The office of the President and office of the government are offices that encourage the office holders to perform. A President that has spent so much time outside the country in a year shows clearly that this sickness is major. If they go further and try to continue to deceive Nigerians, I will release about 11 damaging pictures anytime from now on the President’s health,” he added.

Culled from: Vanguard