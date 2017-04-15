The BringBackOurGirls Group #BBOG, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to fulfill the promised he made during his inauguration address on May 29, 2015 where he said the country cannot claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls.

The Group, in its 3rd year anniversary statement made available to the press on Friday in Abuja, stated that, Buhari had not only so far failed the #ChibokGirks, but, failed to honour his word and commitment.

The statement signed by its leaders, Oby Ezekwesili and Aminat Yesufu, noted that, “He has also failed to honour the pledge he made to the parents, the Chibok community, and our movement when we met five weeks after his inauguration as president.”

According to it, “Today marks three years, that is 1096 days since 276 schoolgirls were taken from their school, Government Secondary School, Chibok on the night of 14 April 2014; 57 escaped, 24 returned after 2 years. Today, 195 of our of Chibok girls are still captives of terrorists to the utter shame of our country. And under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch for 681 days of the 3 years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government have no choice but to bring back our 195 Chibok girls.

“Would our Chibok girls and their parents be treated with such emotional detachment and lack of fierce urgency to end their tragedy if they were the daughters of the high and mighty?

“We cannot claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents.

“This government will do all it can to rescue them alive.’

Very sadly, 7 months after that meeting, the president and his administration changed the benchmark when they began to declare ‘technical defeat’ in December 2015 without our Chibok girls.”

However, the Group said, “on this tragic third commemoration of their abduction, we declare again: #3YearsTooLong. #NoMoreExcuses.