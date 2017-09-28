The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari has forgotten him despite his sacrifices and contributions to Buhari’s victory by way of preventing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from rigging their way to power in 2015.

Speaking when the people of Njaba Local Government Area of the state paid him a solidarity visit on his 55th birthday celebration, he said the administration has not been fair to him but he held on to faith.

Comparing his contributions to the APC in the last general elections with that of then Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, he said, “Look at Rivers State where they rigged Rotimi Amaechi out by allocating over 1.2 million votes to the PDP, yet he got lots of juicy positions like the Ministry of Transport, NIMASA and all that.

“But, in all these, have you seen me complain? No, because I know that one day, my time will come and President Buhari will remember me,” he said.

He therefore appealed to the people of Njaba, who had felt marginalized in the areas of projects and appointments to emulate him by being patient, and assured them that they would feature prominently in his next appointments.

“It may look like it would never come, but if you remain consistent; it would surely come through for you.” He said.

He also revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan offered him huge sums of money, a second term ticket and an influential ministry in a bid to lure him from the All Progressives Congress, APC, before the 2015 general elections.

The governor, who did not state the actual amount Jonathan offered him, said he turned down the offer and opted to remain with the APC, expressing hope that Buhari will someday reward his efforts for the APC in the 2015 general elections.

Culled from: Herald News