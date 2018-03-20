President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated President Vladimir Putin of Russia on his victory in the recent presidential election in the Asian country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Adesina said the President had sent a congratulatory letter to Putin on behalf of himself, the government and people of Nigeria.

The President said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.

He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”

Buhari assured President Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relation with the Russian Federation under your watch.”

He said he looked forward to continue working with the Russian leader “to strengthen our defence, trade and technical partnerships as well as promotion of private sector participation in all sectors of our economies.”