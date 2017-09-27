After returning to Nigeria, from London, Presidency sources said a cabinet shake-up had been on the cards “for a long time now. In fact, the final list is already with the president.”

Another source confirmed and said the rejig had been in “the works. Security checks have been concluded and a list of those to be dropped have been tabled before the president. In fact, the reshuffle was to have been done three weeks ago.”

Yet, another presidency source confirmed that “some ministers will be sacked, but Nigerians will definitely be surprised at the caliber of those who will be dropped from the cabinet.

“Although there may or may not be wholesale dissolution, some ministers will still be re-nominated while, for some, they may likely be attending their last Federal Executive Council meeting tomorrow.”

When asked if the president will sack Aisha Al-Hassan the source said it is most likely as the president doesn’t take likely disloyalty.

Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, however, denied knowledge of any cabinet reshuffle.

“I’m not in Abuja and I don’t know what is happening there,” he said yesterday night.

The cabinet could be rejigged on or before Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.

