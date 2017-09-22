A British cyclist set a new world record by biking around the world in less than 80 days.

Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont rode his bicycle 18,000 miles, across 16 different countries in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes to set the Guinness World Record for fastest circumnavigation by bicycle (male).

“This has been, without doubt, the most punishing challenge I have ever put my body and mind through,” Beaumont said.

He began the journey in France on July 2 and made his way through frigid sub-zero winters in Australia and New Zealand and the possibility of lingering bad weather in the United States from Hurricane Irma before ending the feat by rolling through the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Beaumont broke the previous world record of 123 days and 43 minutes held by Andrew Nicholson from New Zealand, on the path he dubbed the “Artemis World Cycle.”

During the journey he also broke a world records for the farthest distance cycled in one month with 7,031 miles.

“This was a fantastic milestone to achieve during the challenge of getting around the world in eighty days. I hope it is used as a marker for other cyclists to go and smash in the near future,” he said.

Mark Beaumont