Tottenham’s pursuit of Champions League football suffered a minor setback as they squandered a lead to draw 1-1 at Brighton.

Spurs had the chance to move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish and they appeared on course to do so when Harry Kane broke the deadlock early in the second half.

However, Pascal Gross converted a penalty two minutes later to deny them victory and boost the home side’s hopes of Premier League survival.

The draw leaves Brighton eight points clear of the relegation zone ahead of an unenviable final four fixtures against seventh-placed Burnley, Manchester United, champions Manchester City and free-scoring Liverpool.

BRIGHTON 1-1 TOTTENHAM

FT: Brighton were organised, determined and rewarded for their performance. Chris Hughton’s side gain another valuable point in their battle to avoid relegation. Might just be enough…

92: Late corner for the visitors. Could this be the moment to break Brighton hearts?

Eriksen delivers… Ryan collects. Huge relief for Brighton.

90: Lloris nearly sends the Amex Stadium into meltdown as he slips when racing off his line. Fortunately for him, he recovers to clear.

Three minutes added time.

88: That was the moment. The ball falls kindly for Lamela, who spins his marker before tamely striking at Ryan.

85: Kane, to the detriment of his side, shoots from 40-yards and slips over in the process. It’s his last action of the night as Fernando Llorente replaces him.

83: Can’t help but be impressed by the levels of commitment Brighton are showing. To quite the great Chris Kamara, they are fighting like beavers.

80: We’ve entered the final 10. I don’t want to jinx it for Brighton, who realistically need a point or two from their remaining games to survive, but they look comfortable.

78: March on for Izquierdo. All these changes have detracted from the fluency of the match. Let’s hope it’s all for a grandstand finish.

75: Mauricio Pochettino makes a double change. Moura and Sissoko off, Lamela and Dembele on.

72: Duffy is a lucky boy indeed. After a heavy spell of pressure, Eriksen fires at goal and the studs of Duffy takes it wide. Inches wide.

Chris Hughton sends Ulloa on for Murray. You know, just for pace…

69: Aurier cuts inside and continues his run beyond Son but the midfielder can’t find him in the crowded Brighton penalty area.

66: Stephens is looking particularly tired. He’s just lazily fouled Son, giving Spurs a free-kick just outside shooting range. Terrible delivery.

63: Spurs looking more interested now. Brighton levels are dropping a touch and Kane is dropping deeper and deeper to get involved. He looks desperate to catch Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot battle.

60: Lucas Moura and Son have swapped flanks. It’s brought about some joy with the Brazilian firing narrowly wide.

Christian Eriksen then has a free-kick within shooting range, but again he’s lashed it at the wall.

57: There’s a debate about whether Harry Kane should be awarded the goal. This is NOT a joke…

The England international’s effort went in off Bruno, but It was definitely on target – no arguments from me.

54: There’s the stat I was looking for. There were just 143 seconds between Harry Kane giving Spurs the lead, and Pascal Gross’ equaliser.

53: Brighton scored 18 seconds after the re-start from Harry Kane’s opener. What’s that saying? Never more vulnerable than…

BRIGHTON 1-1 TOTTENHAM – GROSS (PEN)

50: What?! After a frankly terrible opening 45 minutes, this game is alive and kicking.

Pascal Gross slots home from the penalty spot after Jose Izquierdo was fouled by Serge Aurier. Not quite sure what the right-back was thinking there. Liability.

BRIGHTON 0-1 TOTTENHAM – KANE

49: D’ya remember what I was saying about Harry Kane not looking right? Well forget about it.

Harry Kane rifles home from eight yards after great work from Son, who just about managed to keep the ball in play on the byline.

Advantage Spurs.

48: I suppose the return of Toby Alderweireld is the only positive that Spurs can take from this game thus far. He looks confident and settled.

45: Back underway. So, Harry Kane was averaging just under six shots per 90 minutes played in the Premier League before his ankle sprain. About 2.5 shots per 90 minutes since coming back. He’s not right.

HT: Not great, but Brighton will be hapy enough.

45: Quite a painful watch this. It’s far from a classic with precious few chances. Oh, here’s a chance.

Stephens bundles Kane over just outside the penalty area. Another Eriksen special or will Harry take it himself?

Too clever.

Eriksen goes to strike but taps it for Kane to run on to. The striker slips as he connects and Ryan gathers.

39: I expected Spurs to focus on the Son vs Bruno battle down the left this evening, but they’ve barely played it wide all evening. Far too easy for Brighton.

35: Lloris is desperate to avoid playing it long, but Brighton are pressing high to leave him with no option.

Not a great deal of difference between this and the Manchester United game on Sunday. And we know how that finished…

31: Lucas Moura showing what he’s got in the locker. He strikes from ambitious range but it’s a decent effort that Ryan is forced to tip over the bar. Corner cleared.

28: I think you would have to say that Brighton are looking the more likely to make the breakthrough. Murray, Knockaert and even Stephens have gone close.

Spurs are really struggling to penetrate this well-drilled Brighton defence.

23: Spurs are far too narrow tonight. It’s so congested in the middle that they are struggling to get Harry Kane into the match. Son is also drifting inside to get involved.

Lloris manages to hold a heavily deflected shot from Knockaert.

20: Murray showing great persistence to win his side a corner. Dunk rises highest and Lloris nearly spills it at the feet of Knockaert.

17: It’s all getting a bit scrappy in midfield. Neither side is able to keep possession for any length of time or create something.

14: Izquierdo is a live wire. He’s running at Serge Aurier whenever possible. Not managed to beat the Frenchman yet, but I expect him to be involved if Brighton score.

11: Another game for Spurs, and another opening ten minutes in which Harry Kane doesn’t touch the ball. It’s just not clicked for him since returning from injury.

Dunk is booked after chopping Moura down just outside the penalty area. Eriksen steps up but thrashes it low into the wall.

8: Spurs are controlling things in the early stages but don’t look worryingly sharp from Brighton’s perspective.

6: Bruno does well to see Son out of play when the winger reached the byline. Eriksen trots over to deliver… cleared.

3: Ouch! Knockaert is down and out after a collision with Wanyama. Nothing cynical that I could see but he’s certainly taken a clobber of a right hand there. He’s fine to continue.

1: The players are out, the fans are signing and referee Kevin Friend has blown his whistle. I guess that means we’re underway…

TWITTER ROUND-UP

Flaxen: Another cracking fact about Chris Hughton is that he completed an apprenticeship as a lift engineer. Let’s hope Brighton don’t hear the words “going down” anytime soon!

Max: Looking forward to Kane sinking a couple tonight on his way to the golden boot. Salah is a one trick pony and will be found out next season. Mark my words.

Matt: Was expecting Harry Kane to be rested in all honesty. They need him more for the FA Cup. What if he’s injured again tonight?

‘Salah is a one trick pony,’ I’ll remind you of that next season, Max!

FOCUSED

19:25: Chris Hughton, who made nearly 400 games for Tottenham of course, doesn’t think the North London side will be distracted by their upcoming FA Cup semi-final.

“I think with a club like Tottenham and where they are at the moment and the aspirations that they have, they still have the ability to finish in second place and I would imagine that is very much high on their list of priorities,” said Hughton.

“Of course it’s a very big game over the weekend but what you find with the top-six clubs and those that are in most of the cup competitions is that they are used to any rotation that they have, they are used to playing two games in a week. And they have players that can play in all of the games.”

