The wedding ceremony between one Miss Taiwo Orimoloye and Abiodun Isaac was stalled on Saturday in Ondo town, Ondo State, as the bride, Taiwo, allegedly failed to show up for the church service.

Although the reason for the action of the bride was unknown as of press time, it was gathered that the development caused confusion in the two families as efforts to know the whereabouts of the bride were unsuccessful.

It was also gathered that the guests that attended the ceremony were disappointed and shocked at the sudden turn of events.

A family source said the couple began their wedding programme in December 2016 at the residence of the bride’s parents as both families met for the traditional wedding.

He said Saturday, April 9, 2017, was then fixed for the church service and consummation of the marriage.

He noted that no one had any premonition that the marriage would not hold.

A friend of the groom, who did not want his name in print, explained that all arrangements had been concluded and the church service was to hold at a Celestial Church of Christ branch in Ondo, when the bride disappeared.

He said, “All was well with the groom and the bride until on Saturday morning when Taiwo disappeared to an undisclosed location. Since then, she has remained incommunicado.”

Another source told PUNCH Metro that the mother of the bride slumped when the news of the disappearance of her daughter was broken to her.

She was said to have been rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ondo, where she was placed on admission.

Taiwo’s number was switched off when our correspondent put a call across to her, while the groom was prevented from speaking with journalists by his friends.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the matter was not reported to the police.