Three suicide bombers attempting to sneak into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have been intercepted by vigilance security personnel.

Two of the female bombers, who made spirited attempts to enter the city through Mamanti village in Jere Local Government Area, a remote community at the outskirts of Maiduguri at about 5.10a.m, on Monday morning, were reportedly shot dead even before detonating the explosive devices strapped to their bodies. One of the three bombers, however, blew herself up, Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu ,said in a statement.