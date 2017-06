Professor Babatunde Osotimehin, 68, the Executive Director of UNFPA, is dead.

The former Nigerian minister of health is reported to have died on Sunday.

His deaths has been confirmed by family and UNFPA sources.

Before he became health minister, Osotimehin, was the Director General of National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA)and was also a former Provost of the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan.

He became the CEO of UNFPA in November 2010.

Details later

Source: NAN