The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji, has declared that the Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina, was not reinstated.

He called on anyone with document showing that Maina was reinstated and assigned office to come forward and present it.

Magaji said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the recall and reinstatement of the ex-pension boss into the Federal Civil Service.

According to Magaji, “Maina was not reinstated. That he is entering the ministry does not mean he was part of the workforce.

“I challenge anyone who has documents showing that Maina was reinstated and assigned an office in the Ministry of Interior to show it.

“I’m the permanent Secretary. I did not reinstate Maina and I know my colleagues here didn’t do that behind me.

Daily Post