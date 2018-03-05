No fewer than 200 persons have been rendered homeless and several persons still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Sumaka and Tse Atorough Vishigh in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma, Benue State.

The incident, DAILY POST gathered happened late Sunday night.

The incident came barely two weeks after the formal launching of the Operation Ayem Akaptuma (Cat Race) in the state.

A resident told DAILY POST that the villagers have deserted their home for fear of being killed by the gunmen.

“As we speak, I am in a bush with my family. They (attackers) burnt our house and attacked my brother with machete, I don’t even know if he is dead or alive, please inform the police,” the escapee said amid shriek voice.

