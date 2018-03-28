The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris,has ordered the immediate removal of Kogi state Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga.

The IGP asked the CP Esa Sunday Ogbu, Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja to immediately proceed and take over as the new Commissioner of Police of the State.

The Police in a statemet signed by ACP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer Force headquarters on Wednesday said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim was dissatisfied with the circumstances surrounding the escape of six (6) suspects including two (2) Principal Suspects (KABIRU SEIDU A.K.A OSAMA, NUHU SALISU A.K.A SMALL) who indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in a case of Conspiracy and Unlawful possession of Prohibited Firearm already filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja which came up in court today (Wednesday). The IGP also ordered the transfer out of the state the Commander FSARS in the State, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other Police officers implicated in the escape of two suspects that named Sen. Dino Melaye as the supplier of guns. The Police in Lokoja on Wednesday said that the two suspects that named Sen. Dino Melaye as the supplier of guns to them had escaped from custody.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Janga, disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja. Janga said that the two suspects, Kabiru Seidu alias Osama and Nuhu Salisu alias Small, escaped at about 3:21 a.m. at the A Police Division in Lokoja where they were being kept in lawful custody. According to him, four other suspects escaped along with Seidu and Salisu, bringing the total number of fleeing suspects to six. He said both Seidu and Salisu escaped on Wednesday when they were supposed to be arraigned before a Lokoja Federal High Court alongside Melaye and Mr Mohammed Audu who was also named by the suspects as their sponsor. The commissioner identified Aliyu Isa , Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed as four other suspects that escaped from custody. He said that 13 policemen comprising five operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and eight conventional policemen on duty when the incident happened had been detained for interrogation. “ The 13 police officers who were on duty when the incident occurred were defaulted and detained for interrogation,” he said. Janga also stated that the names of the six fleeing suspects and that of Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu had been sent for watch listing by the Interpol for immediate arrest anywhere they are found. He appealed to residents to assist the police with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects by reporting to the nearest police station. The police enjoined members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the command was in full control of the situation and determined to provide adequate security for lives and property .

Source: Vanguard