Fire on Thursday gutted the Senate Chamber in Abuja.

It was learnt that the fire suspected to be from an electric spark started from the technical room of the senate.

DAILY POST gathered that smoke has taken over the chamber of the Senate, forcing senators to vacate the area.

The fire engulfed the chamber when the lawmakers were making their ways into the chamber ahead of today’s plenary.

No casualty has been recorded so far

We will bring details…

Source: Daily Post