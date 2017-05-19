There were two bomb explosion on Thursday night at the University of Maiduguri, the president of the Student Union Government of the institution, Abu Babati said.

Babati, who spoke on phone to journalists said the first one went off at about 10.50pm on Thursday with the second about two hours later, about 12 am on Friday.

The first explosion, according to the student union leader, occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine where the bomber detonated the bomb when accosted and shot at by soldiers stationed inside the university.

Babati said the second explosion was around BOT Hostel, which is a female hostel.

One of the students of the institution, Yusuf Ibrahim, told our correspondent on phone, that a university security man attached to the female hostel was lying lifeless after the explosion by a female suicide bomber at the hostel.

The campus has been under the attack of suicide bombing in recent time.

Twin bomb blast went off in the university on the 13th of this month in which two soldiers and two university security men lost their lives alongside the male suicide bomber.

Source: Punch