Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail – The actor was found guilty for a 20-year-old poaching case – He was convicted for shooting two rare blackbuck deer in 1998 One of India’s popular actors Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail for killing two endangered animals. The animals knowns as blackbuck are part of an endangered species of antelope. The actor was found guilty by an Indian court, this Thursday, April 5. He was sentenced to five years in jail and told to pay Rs 10,000 (55,400). It was gathered that the actor had killed the blackbucks which are protected animalas under India’s wildlife protection act. The incident reportedly occurred in Mathania village near Jodhpur.

According to Independent, Salman Khan had committted the crime while he was shooting a Hum Saath Saath Hain, a movie shot in 1998. It was gathered that four of his co-stars were tried with him on the case. His co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, were all acquitted after it was discovered that the car was driven by Khan.

Salman Khan is no doubt one of the biggest stars in India, he is known both at home and abroad. The 52-year-old has released blockbuster movies including, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

Source: Naija