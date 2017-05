Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Releases New video To Proof He Wasn’t Injured In Nigerian Airforce Bombardment

Abubakar Shekau, leader of Nigerian Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has dismissed claims by Nigerian Airforce that he was injured in a recent aerial bombardment of the sect in Sambisa forest.

Source: Saharareporters