A bodybuilder in Britain came to his aunt’s rescue by using his bare hands to shove a car that was blocking her driveway.

Hakan Acar, aka “Tulk” — sort for “Turkish Hulk” — posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when his aunt’s neighbor parked in front of her driveway, blocking her from exiting.

Acar said the neighbor deliberately blocked the driveway as part of an ongoing parking dispute.

The video shows Acar using his considerable strength to push the car out of the way.

“If you refuse to move your car [that’s] blocking my auntie’s driveway this is what the TULK does,” Acar wrote.

Source: NAN

