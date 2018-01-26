The highly anticipated third edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on Sunday, the 28 January, 2018 at 7p.m. Nigerian time. Viewers on DStv can watch the show on channel 198, while GOtv viewers can tune in to channel 29 to watch all of the excitement as contestants battle for the grand prize of an SUV and N45 million worth of prizes.

The premiere follows weeks of excitement as auditions for the show held across different regions in Nigeria. Big Brother fans were also treated to nostalgic fun as housemates from the second edition gathered for a special reunion show broadcast exclusively on DStv and GOtv.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria’s return, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing for MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said:

“Without a doubt, this promises to be the most exciting edition of the Big Brother franchise on the African continent. The last edition of Big Brother Naija was incredibly successful and we see just how much the show continues to resonate with fans in Nigeria and around the continent. We can hardly wait for Sunday, and we guarantee not only that our viewers will enjoy the premiere show, but that they will stay tuned for three months until the show’s finale when the winner is revealed.”

ThisDay Live