Following her narrow escape at the last eviction show, Gifty is up for eviction once again, this time she is joined by Thin Tall Tony (TTT) and Marvis. Check out how the housemates voted below….

Bally nominated Bisola and TTT.

Efe nominated Tboss and Gifty

Gifty nominated Kemen and Bassey

TTT nominated Tboss and Gifty

Bassey nominated Efe and TTT

Bisola nominated Tboss and Gifty

Kemen nominated Debie-rise and Gifty

Debie-rise nominated TTT and Marvis

TBoss nominated Marvis and Uriel

Uriel nominated Tboss and Debie-rise

Marvis nominated Bally and Uriel.

From the results, Gifty, TBoss and TTT had the highest number of nomination nods.

But the new head of house Ese had to save one of the housemates and replace with another. In a defining moment, Ese opted to save TBoss and replaced her with Marvis.