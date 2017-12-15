The British government has opened up on the agitations for Biafra, Restructuring and the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) group, stating that they do not support IPOB or Secessionists.

The British government maintains that it would not support any activity that will lead to the break-up of Nigeria. The British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright during a visit to Joy 109.1 FM in Jos, had this to say;

“We are in favour of a united Nigeria; we do not support IPOB, we do not support secessionists.

Equally, they have a right to be heard because the constitution provides for freedom of expression, even as restructuring is going to be a major factor in the 2019 elections.

Although I do not know how exactly the restructuring will look like, I am sure that it is going to be a major determinant in the 2019 elections.”

