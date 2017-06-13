The tempest of all times has been stirred again in Nigeria. The war of all times stare us in the face as October 1st draws closer to us all. A day supposedly known as the day Nigeria gained independence from their colonial masters of British descent.

October 1st is a sacred date in the history of the country as it is celebrated across the federation as a day specially set aside for the freedom of man and humanity in this part of the world. Such a time here is laced with every pomp and pageantry.

It is a colorful moment of celebration as our primary and secondary schools happily and joyfully match and dance gracefully in the presence of their leaders who in return sit comfortably or stand merrily in acknowledgment of the importance of such date.

But all these fanfares and fun memories of October 1st would soon fade and phase away and then, probably get traded with a day of bloodbath and bloodletting (God forbid); if the threats by the Arewas against their guests (the Igbo) in the North are anything to go by.

The Arewas in sheer demonstration of ignorance and in fragrant violation of the laws of the land had, few days ago issued a bizarre-filled and sinister motivated statement, urging their tenants in the North (the Igbo) to vacate their region in three months or face forceful and regrettable evacuation come October 1st.

While the statement, as issued by the Youth-groups would have passed as the ranting of some misguided and motor-park ballyhoos, the Northern Elders Forum came up to validate the positions of the youths, as that of the elders of the region with little or no apologies.

Worst still, another group of young boys have also threatened to declare Niger Delta an independent country on the said date, if the Igbos are ejected or criminally treated by the youths as threatened. Such also goes for the Middle belt groups who also are preparing to declare their region as freed from Nigeria too.

That said and noted, the raging press briefing, believed to have emanated from a group of Northern Youths, following the 100% compliance of the sit-at-home orders of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) across Igbo land penultimate week, was everything ill-conceived, ill-motivated and ill-timed.

Coming at a time the country is so beleaguered and besieged by the biting recessive effects, coming at a time the strings holding the country together have been so shattered and battered, coming at a time when there is an obvious lopsidedness, injustices and clear promotion of ethnicities over the country, there is indeed, an increasing fear of the unknown come October 1st.

In his opinion statement, Dele Momodu of This Day Newspapers of 10th June, in his work entitled “Before they set Nigeria ablaze”, tried to liken the pervading wrangling and ethnic skirmishes shrouding the marriage-relationship among regions here and then urged us to always trudge ahead.

“Our situation could be compared to the challenges of being in a marriage. There are moments where you ask yourself what you are doing in the same house where arguments break out daily. You wonder what the attraction was that made you to voluntarily agree to be led to Golgotha instead of an alter. But somehow with a little bit of tolerance, patience, love and God in your affairs, your union survives, years after years”, Dele wrote.

While I do swallow Dele’s words hook, line but no sinker in the current situation, it is pertinent to remark the blood of any Igbo man or any other Nigerian spilt in any part of this country, following the quit notice issued to the people of the region plying their trade in the North, would mean an end to Nigeria.

The government and genuine elders of the North should therefore, prevail on their wards and probably get them rescind their threats against Ndigbo and possibly again, tender an unalloyed apology to the region for their unguarded and scathing comments.

This is more so as rights to self determination is respected across the world and not treated with stiff resistance like in our clime.

The bulk therefore, ends with the government to allow restructuring “happen around a conference table, in a direction influenced by us” and where “we will be an equal partner in the process.” “Less it happens in a more unpredictable arena and in a manner over which we have little influence. It should be at a table and we need to be at that table”, Atiku said.

Gwiyi Solomon writes from Abuja.