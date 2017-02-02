Laolu Senbanjo, the Nigerian artist behind the body art in Beyonce’s Lemonade music video, shared this beautiful photo via his Instagram page today.
Beyonce announced yesterday that she and JayZ are expecting twins. Loalu who did the painting on her body and baby bump, captioned this photo:
“IYA IBEJI!!!!! Congrats to the Qüeen!!! #sacredartoftheori #blessings #ibeyi #ibeji #orisha #lemonade #beyonce #twins”
