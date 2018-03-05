BBNaija “Double Wahala” housemates Angel and Ahneeka (Gelah) have been evicted from the show. Angel and Ahneeka (Gelah) The paired housemates who were evicted on Sunday are the third set of housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija house and the fourth pair to depart the house. Bitto and Princess (Pritto), Deeone and Vandora (Vandee) were evicted from the show alongside Khloe and K-Brule (Ksquared) who were disqualified.

Gelah fighting to stay for at least another week in the BBNaija house saw their chances of winning the grand prize of 25 million Naira and an SUV cut short during the last nomination process on Monday. The pair emerged with one of the highest numbers of nominations along with Cee c and Lolu (Ceelo) and Leo and Ifu (Lifu) Longstanding BBNaija host Ebuka Uchendu announced Gelah had received the lowest per cent of votes from fans across the world compared to fellow housemates Ceelo and Lifu.

After a week of intense arguments between strategic partners Cee c and Lolu, the two housemates put their differences aside to produce a spectacular performance during the “Art and Culture” week task. Surviving the latest eviction is a huge boost to the pair. Big Brother (Biggie) revealed Lifu came out on top during the “Roc Da Mat” challenge.

The pair won a prize of 5 million Naira, one year supply of Pepsi and Pepsi chillers and VVIP trip for One Africa Festival in London, England. A good week for Lifu turned better when the pair narrowly escaped eviction form the BBNaija house with 28.37 per cent compared to Gealla’s 26.97. Outgoing housemate Ahneeka revealed her plans for life after the BBNaija show.

She said on stage during the Live eviction that she aimed to get back into the real world and explore the entertainment industry. She claimed she resisted fellow housemate Rico Swarvey’s advances because she did not want to lead him on knowing his feelings were temporary. An excited Angel attempted to clear up his future plans with Ahneeka. He said on the live show “I will love to be more than friends with Ahnneka”.

Angel who rated his chances highly after successfully coming out of several evictions told Ebuka Uchendu that he planned to get his music career on track with some music videos as well as a movie shoot already planned for May. Eleven housemates left in the game continue to vie for the grand prize as reality continues to set in as more housemates leave the BBNaija “Double Wahala” show.

Source: Vanguard NG