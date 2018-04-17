#BBBNAIJA: WATCH THE MOMENT ALEX BROKE DOWN IN TEARS AS HOUSEMATES RECEIVED MESSAGES FROM HOME

It will be recalled that Big Brother on Sunday surprised housemates by showing each of them recorded messages from their respective homes on the screen in the lounge.

This came at a time when the housemates have less than a week to end the reality show.

Alex after listening to her aunt’s message on the TV screen broke down into uncontrollable tears.

Her aunt said, ”You have been strong and playing your game from day 1. Even when Leo left, you picked up the strength to be you.

“You have been making us proud. We are all proud of you.”

Meanwhile; Alex, Miracle, Nina, Tobi and Cee-c are the last five housemates in the show finale.

Source: Informationng