Senator Bala Muhammed, the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will spend the next 48hours in Kuje Prison.

And photographs taken in the court, showed he was shattered by the news that he will be spending some time in the slammer.

Justice A.M Talba of the Federal High Court, Gudu, gave the order for Mohammed’s remand after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned him on a six-c ount charge, bordering on abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864million.

Mohammed was accused of receiving N550million as bribe from the Aso Savings and Loans Limited with respect to some properties in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

He was accused of abusing his position as Board Chairman of Aso Savings by allocating to himself four fully detached duplexes and 11 semi-detached duplexes valued at N314million through the Presidential Taskforce on Sale of Governments Houses.

The former minister was also accused of making false declaration of his assets.

Count one of the charge reads:

“That you, Bala A. Mohammed, while being the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sometime in 2014 in Abuja within the Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory did accept gratification of a house worth N550, 000,000 (Five Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only situated at No. 2599 & 2600 Cadastral Zone A04 Asokoro District, Abuja from Aso Savings & Loans Plc as reward for performing your official duties and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (b) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the same Act. ”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, Ben Ikani, counsel to EFCC, asked the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant in prison custody.

However, Bala’s counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, informed the court of a pending bail application dated May 5, 2017 and urged the court to grant his prayers.