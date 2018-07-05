As part of plans to expand its operations in East Africa, Azuri Technologies limited, has appointed a new operating director Collins Oneko for the region to support the expansion of the pay-as-you-go home solar business.

Collins Oneko will join the company’s senior management team due to his high in-depth knowledge on sales and distribution, having held senior roles at a number of multi-nationals including Total, Tetra Pak, Airtel and drinks company Diageo.

He is expected to head the team, defining the tools and systems that support customer acquisition and management processes in the region which will support Azuri’s expansion plans in East Africa.

“I am excited to join the Azuri team and to be part of Azuri vision for making lives better through the application of appropriate technology,” said Collins.

Commenting on the appointment, Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth said: “The Senior Management Team and rest of the company is delighted to welcome Collins and I look forward to the contribution he will make to progressing our company vision and plans to expand our customer base and services across East Africa and beyond.”

Azuri Technologies was recently named in the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, listed in the Red Herring Top 100 Europe and was an Edison Award Silver Winner for innovations creating social impact.