Ace comedian and Producer, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY the comedian and his wife Mabel are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.

According to the couple, they have been together for 15 years and have been married for 9 years.

In an Instagram post, Makun said, “It’s s been 15 years from boyfriend and girlfriend through the good, the bad and ugly, through rain and sunshine, through all the seasons of life that we have endured each other with love. I thank God that we have had each other to face it all as husband and wife for the decade that is only next door. God searched the world over and found you just for me. And He has blessed us with another awesome year. Happy Anniversary @midas_interiors my love

“Happy wedding Anniversary to me and my Personal Angel (PA) @midas_interiors. #thankyoulord”

Mabel could not hold back the joy she has experienced over the years.

She also took to her page to celebrate her husband, saying, “9 years of marriage and 15 years of staying strong together through the good and the bad times. May our love continue to flourish and blossom. Thank you for being my husband and lover. Love you always. Happy wedding anniversary to us @aycomedian”