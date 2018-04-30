Major Spoilers Ahead

Marking the passing of a decade since the conception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War acknowledges that Marvel’s audience has grown up.

The film establishes a darker tone from the very first scene, as piles of mutilated alien corpses mark the arrival of a truly intimidating villain, one who isn’t remotely interested in cracking one-liners, or making pop-culture references.

There’s a seemingly hopeless amount of characters packed into this story, but the Russo brothers make the bold decision to establish big bad Thanos as the primary protagonist, and the film is all the better for it.

Our first glimpse of the character in the early, innocent days of The Avengers looked kind of cute, like concept art from Spyro the Dragon. But Marvel has had time to mature since, and now, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin and imbued with menace, is a muscular ideologue who earnestly believes that genocide is the sole path to salvation.

The character could have easily been portrayed as a one-dimensional video game villain, but Thanos turns out to be an oddly likable tyrant, a dark demigod imposing his twisted idea of “balance” to the universe. In the same way that the horrors of the Black Death paved the way for the Renaissance, Thanos believes that ridding the galaxy of “surplus” life will bring prosperity to the remaining population.

Loki, the original Avengers villain, the catalyst that led to the formation of the team, is effortlessly murdered by Thanos, seconds after he smashes the Hulk in a fist-fight. The message is clear – this supervillain is in a different league.

Thanos is an agent of pure violence and raw masculinity, “toxic masculinity,” as Tumblr might say. Bald, sleeveless, big-chinned, he’s the gym bro from outer space, severely radicalized, yet intelligent enough to carry out his plan. Interestingly, he isn’t gratuitously evil – he chooses to spare the lives of several of his defeated opponents.

While watching Thanos flick superheroes away like wasps never ceases to thrill, his minions have the appearance and personality of poorly-painted Warhammer figurines, and their action scenes are, for the most part, boring. The only one that leaves an impression is the sinister sorcerer Ebony Maw, or as Tony Stark dubs him, “Squidward.”

The insane amount of action and characters means that not everybody gets enough screen time, but most make an impact on the story, in some form or another; little Groot has both the biggest and smallest part to play.

Some of the new relationships and conflicts work extraordinarily well – Doctor Strange and Tony Stark make for pitch-perfect rivals, and Star Lord’s gut-wrenching jealousy toward the sculpted, hyper-masculine Thor is hilarious. Undoubtedly, Thor belongs in the Guardians of the Galaxy, not the Avengers, and I really, really hope the two stories fuse going ahead.

This is Thanos’ story, but it’s Thor’s too – the God of Thunder is painted as the galaxy’s only hope, and spends much of the film forging the heaviest of metal axes, in the most epic manner imaginable. His partnership with Rocket Racoon is sheer perfection, and it leads to a surprisingly emotional confession, in which the epic tragedy of Thor’s family life is laid bare. Amongst the bright colors and quips, it’s easy to overlook the fact that Thor’s story is desperately sad.

Source: Forbes