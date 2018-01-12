Nadal entered the draw as the top seed having finished 2017 as the oldest year-end world No 1 ever.

But the 31-year-old also flew to Australia under an injury cloud and has still not played a competitive match since withdrawing from the ATP World Tour Finals in November because of a knee injury.

However, Nadal has played in two exhibition tournaments this week with no apparent pain and is expected to be fully fit for his first-round clash with Victor Estrella Burgos.

The world No 81 will be facing Nadal for the first time ever at the age of 37 with either Nicolas Jarry or more likely Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer awaiting the winner in the second round.