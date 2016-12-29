Audio: Wike confesses to playing ignoble role in Rivers election rerun

In what appeared to be a confessional, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State how he used his office to influence the election rerun in his state.

As if to show utmost contempt for the Nigerian State, the duo of Fayose and Wike thrashed the Nigerian Army, describing it in crass manner.

The two governors are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, on whose platform they were elected into office.

No less than three people had died during the elections that were marred by violence and horrendous electoral malpractices.

In a second of such recorded audios where Wike could be heard boasting about his criminal exploits during the election, the following exchange took place between him and Fayose:

Wike: Ayodele my son!

Fayose: You think I’m Nigerian Army member?

Wike: Nigerian Army does not exist again now!

Fayose: Ah, Wike, you tried!

Wike: (Laughter) Ha! Ha! Ha….!

Fayose: Everybody has been calling me! Wike, you are the man! You faced the whole country’s military threat…

Wike: (Laughter)

Fayose: They were shooting when you went o..!

Wike: My brother, you have to fight to the last o…! Kill everybody you can kill… Everybody you can kill!

Fayose: Ah! You’re the man of the year! This one is too much for one person! Everyone couldn’t know the way forward!

Wike: (Laughter)

Fayose: You went to collating centre!

Wike: Yes, I had to stop there!

Fayose: Eh! The video is all over now! See the way they’re shooting!

Wike: (Laughter)

Fayose: All over! Aaaargh! Congrats!

Wike: My brother, thank god for everything. It is god.

Fayose: I’m sure we are still going to go court against them for the other one.

Wike: Of course. Of course! We’ll fight it out!

Fayose: You’ve done well for all of us!

Wike: We thank god my brother!

Fayose: I’ll call you later.

Wike: Okay.