French police carried out over 20 arrests as trouble flared before and after Marseille’s Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

A significant police presence was put in place for the game, which was staged in the stadium of Marseille’s Ligue 1 rivals Lyon.

Though major incidents that had been feared were averted, police arrested eight Marseille fans seeking to bring flares into the match, L’Equipe reported, while a group of around 40 were prevented from forcing their way into the stadium without tickets.

Seventeen Marseille fans were remanded in custody, AFP reported, after a number of incidents at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, including invading the pitch, and three supporters were apprehended in Lyon city centre following a violent incident after the game.

Eight people were arrested at Marseille’s Vieux Port in the city centre, RMC reported, after a confrontation between riot police and fans, with officers responding with tear gas after they had been pelted with missiles. An officer suffered a minor arm injury in the trouble.

