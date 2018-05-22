Diego Simeone’s charges will take on the Super Eagles B side in a hybrid friendly encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Atletico Madrid have landed in Uyo ahead of their friendly against Nigeria.

The Europa League winners arrived the country via the Ibom International Airport on Monday evening.

The Spanish LaLiga giants are set for a showdown with Salisu Yusuf’s men in GOtv MAX Cup billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday.

And Diego Simeone’s strong 20-player squad , including club legend Fernando Torres and first choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak are in Nigeria for the tie.