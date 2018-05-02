It’s no longer news Davido broke the internet by buying a Porsche valued at N45million for his 23 year old girlfriend of five years, Chioma.

He presented the car to her during her birthday dinner last night.

He wrote “I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤❤❤❤😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥 I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤❤❤❤😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Below are some of the hilarious reactions to the gift online.

Instagram user, Shady deal: Watch out for another hit track by Davido REASSURANCE, this one will come with a real estate gift… Those shouting babalawo, hope you have not been sliding into Chioma’s dm for Baba’s number…

Another user, Barbie Jay wrote ” Hahahahaha ewooo chai true love is good tho Lord pls give me a good man who loves me too🙏Chioma I tap into ur anointing oo”

One Uche wrote “Five years no bi five days,can you tolerate it??abeg Chi my sister you deserve it for enduring all Davido scandals,Baby Mama thing and so..so be patience with your Ass broke guy and encourage him to grow,ur Porsche go reach your hand..”

Source: Kemifilani