The leadership and entire membership of the Assemblies of God Nigeria led by Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, the General Superintendent, yesterday held a special thanksgiving service at the Church National Headquarters at Plot R8, Ozubulu Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The service with the theme: “God of Great Wonders,” was organised by the church to thank the Almighty Creator for giving them victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja on February 24, 2017.

A statement by the National Press Secretary of the church, Barrister Joel Ejiofor, said: “The Executive Committee of the Church thought it wise to hold this special thanksgiving service unto God because of the great wonders God did on February 24, 2017 at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja where the case brought against the Church by its former and dismissed leader, Paul Emeka in 2014 was laid to rest. The Supreme Court while ruling against Paul Emeka said, at page 69-70 of its judgment, ‘I therefore hold that the appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.’

“The Bible cannot be broken. The Holy Book prevailed on February 24 over the forces that fought against it. The Bible verse that prevailed is 1 Corinthians 6:7 (NIRV) says, ‘When you take another believer to court, you have lost the battle already.’ The Name of God would have been put to shame if Paul Emeka won but God did not allow it to happen.

“Paul Emeka allowed himself to be used by the forces of Hell to fight against the Church he did not found but was founded by the Holy Spirit in 1934. The court case instituted by Paul Emeka against the Church was a suit against the Name of God and against the soul of the Church. The Church had to contend for their faith and God defended His Name. The name of the Lord is a fortified tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe (Proverbs 18:10).

“We gathered yesterday to celebrate God of Wonders. We thanked God as a Church for defending His Name that the enemies of the Church want to drag to the mud. Thanksgiving was a debt we owed as a Church to God and we gathered yesterday and paid it. The Bible says in Psalms 103:2, bless the Lord and forget not all His benefits. We gathered to thank God for all His benefits.

“The General Superintendent of the Church in his welcome address said, ‘We are gathered here in the name of the Lord for all that He Has done for the Church – Assemblies of God Nigeria – especially the fact that against all odds, He graciously granted the General Council of the Assemblies of God Nigeria a victory at the Supreme Court. THIS CHURCH CANNOT BE DESTROYED. SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE.’

“We are not celebrating defeat against one another but victory over the powers of Hell, which could not prevail against the Church. Jesus said in Mathew 16:18, I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

“We thanked God together with our sacrifices. Of course, you know coming to God empty without sacrifice is a sign of ingratitude.

“Anyone you show favour to and does not know how to say ‘thank you,’ you are restrained to show further favour to such one. ‘Thank you’ qualifies you for another act of favour. The reason for our gathering was to say, ‘Thank You Lord.’ As a Church we have crossed the red sea victoriously.

“God warns that no man should give His praise to anybody (Isaiah 42:8). God reacts very violently to people who appropriate His praise to themselves, Nebuchadnezzar is a good example in the Bible (Daniel 4:31).

Source: Guardian