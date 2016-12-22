As EPL Busy Weeks Begin, here are the match schedules

Saturday 31 December

15:00 Burnley v Sunderland 15:00 Chelsea v Stoke 15:00 Leicester v West Ham 15:00 Man Utd v Middlesbrough 15:00 Southampton v West Brom 15:00 Swansea v Bournemouth 17:30 Liverpool v Man City

Sunday 1 January

13:30 Watford v Tottenham 16:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Monday 2 January

12:30 Middlesbrough v Leicester 15:00 Everton v Southampton 15:00 Man City v Burnley 15:00 Sunderland v Liverpool 15:00 West Brom v Hull City

17:15 West Ham v Man Utd

Tuesday 3 January

19:45 Bournemouth v Arsenal 20:00 Crystal Palace v Swansea 20:00 Stoke v Watford

Wednesday 4 January

20:00 Tottenham v Chelsea

Chelsea currently tops the EPL chart with 43 points after 17 matches followed by Liverpool with 36 points. Sunderland, Swansea City and Hull City occupy the bottom three in that order.

Other top leagues in Europe; La Liga, Italia Serie A, League 1 and Bundesliga are on break till second weekend of January, 2017.