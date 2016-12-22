As EPL Busy Weeks Begin, here are the match schedules

On Saturday, the week 18 of the English Premier League, EPL will kick-off with Watford v Crystal Palace setting the stage by 12:30 at Vicarage Road. in week 17, the two teams lost their respective matches with Palace losing at home to Chelsea by 0-1 while Watford lost away to Sunderland by the same margin. The full fixtures for week 18 and 19 are bellow:
Monday 26 December
- 12:30 Watford v Crystal Palace
- 15:00 Arsenal v West Brom
- 15:00 Burnley v Middlesbrough
- 15:00 Chelsea v Bournemouth
- 15:00 Leicester v Everton
- 15:00 Man Utd v Sunderland
- 15:00 Swansea v West Ham
- 17:15 Hull City v Man City
Tuesday 27 December
- 17:15 Liverpool v Stoke
Wednesday 28 December
- 19:45 Southampton v Tottenham
Friday 30 December
- 20:00 Hull v Everton
Saturday 31 December
- 15:00 Burnley v Sunderland
- 15:00 Chelsea v Stoke
- 15:00 Leicester v West Ham
- 15:00 Man Utd v Middlesbrough
- 15:00 Southampton v West Brom
- 15:00 Swansea v Bournemouth
- 17:30 Liverpool v Man City
Sunday 1 January
- 13:30 Watford v Tottenham
- 16:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Monday 2 January
- 12:30 Middlesbrough v Leicester
- 15:00 Everton v Southampton
- 15:00 Man City v Burnley
- 15:00 Sunderland v Liverpool
- 15:00 West Brom v Hull City
- 17:15 West Ham v Man Utd
Tuesday 3 January
- 19:45 Bournemouth v Arsenal
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Swansea
- 20:00 Stoke v Watford
Wednesday 4 January
- 20:00 Tottenham v Chelsea
Chelsea currently tops the EPL chart with 43 points after 17 matches followed by Liverpool with 36 points. Sunderland, Swansea City and Hull City occupy the bottom three in that order.
Other top leagues in Europe; La Liga, Italia Serie A, League 1 and Bundesliga are on break till second weekend of January, 2017.