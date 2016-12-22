As EPL Busy Weeks Begin, here are the match schedules

On Saturday, the week 18 of the English Premier League, EPL will kick-off with Watford v Crystal Palace setting the stage by 12:30 at Vicarage Road. in week 17, the two teams lost their respective matches with Palace losing at home to Chelsea by 0-1 while Watford lost away to Sunderland by the same margin. The full fixtures for week 18 and 19 are bellow:

Monday 26 December

12:30   Watford  v  Crystal Palace
15:00   Arsenal  v  West Brom
15:00   Burnley  v  Middlesbrough
15:00   Chelsea  v  Bournemouth
15:00   Leicester  v  Everton
15:00   Man Utd  v  Sunderland
15:00   Swansea  v  West Ham
17:15   Hull City  v  Man City

Tuesday 27 December

17:15   Liverpool  v  Stoke

Wednesday 28 December

19:45   Southampton  v  Tottenham

Friday 30 December

20:00   Hull  v  Everton

Saturday 31 December

15:00   Burnley  v  Sunderland
15:00   Chelsea  v  Stoke
15:00   Leicester  v  West Ham
15:00   Man Utd  v  Middlesbrough
15:00   Southampton  v  West Brom
15:00   Swansea  v  Bournemouth
17:30   Liverpool  v  Man City

Sunday 1 January

13:30   Watford  v  Tottenham
16:00   Arsenal  v  Crystal Palace

Monday 2 January

12:30   Middlesbrough  v  Leicester
15:00   Everton  v  Southampton
15:00   Man City  v  Burnley
15:00   Sunderland  v  Liverpool
15:00   West Brom  v  Hull City
17:15   West Ham  v  Man Utd

Tuesday 3 January

19:45   Bournemouth v Arsenal
20:00   Crystal Palace v Swansea
20:00   Stoke  v  Watford

Wednesday 4 January

20:00   Tottenham v Chelsea

Chelsea currently tops the EPL chart with 43 points after 17 matches followed by Liverpool with 36 points. Sunderland, Swansea City and Hull City occupy the bottom three in that order.

Other top leagues in Europe; La Liga, Italia Serie A, League 1 and Bundesliga are on break till second weekend of January, 2017.

 

