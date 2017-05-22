Arsene Wenger insists that Arsenal are not planning to spend big when the transfer window reopens this summer

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Arsenal do not need to spend big this summer, instead insisting that the club only require “one or two” more players when the transfer window reopens in July.

Arsenal finished fifth this season, the club’s lowest league finish since the 1995/96 season, during the days of Bruce Ricoh. It is also the first time in Wenger’s 21-year reign that they have missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

But speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Everton, Wenger moved to dismiss the idea that the answer to the club’s problems was to begin splashing the cash when the window reopens in little over a month.

“First I think we have to keep 90 per cent of these players together and find one or two more who strengthen the group,” Wenger said.

“But we don’t need a lot. We don’t need many. But we need maybe top quality.

Arsenal summer transfer targets “I think this group of players is good enough to come back.

“They have learned a lot and they have gone through difficult periods this season and they have bounced back in a very strong way.

“I think that will help them, absolutely, next season.”

Wenger must persuade Sanchez and Ozil to stay at the club

As well as signing the right players, Wenger also has to worry about keeping hold of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The duo had previously said they will only discuss renewing their contracts at the end of the season, and Wenger may find it difficult to persuade the pair of them to resign.

