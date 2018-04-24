Sunday’s hosting of West Ham United was a dress rehearsal for Thursday night’s tie against Atletico Madrid. So, here are three changes that Arsenal need to make off the back of the 4-1 win.

Arsene Wenger, in his pre-match press conference, essentially admitted that the whole point of Sunday’s game against West Ham United was to best prepare his team for Thursday night’s first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. It makes sense. But Arsenal were not as good as the 4-1 scoreline would suggest, and there were some issues with their performance that, if present again midweek, will be punished by the Spaniards.

So, here are three things that must change from Sunday’s win prior to Atletico’s trip to the Emirates.

3. Improving end product

I will touch on Arsenal’s inability to open up West Ham later in this piece. But, for now, there is one aspect of their lacklustre attacking that I want to especially highlight: their collective end product.

Openings were hard enough to carve out for this team, particularly in the first half. So when they did present themselves, it was vital that Arsenal took advantage of them with sharp decision-making, accurate passing and crossing, and feral finishing. That is exactly the opposite of what happened. And it wasn’t just one or two players.

Even the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette, two players renowned for their final-third production, were loose in their final pass, cross or shot. Obviously, the likes of Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Hector Bellerin squandered good attacking opportunities. In all reality, that is expected from those players. But it was a rippled issue for many in the Arsenal team until late in the game. They cannot be so wasteful against a defence as stifling as Atletico’s. When chances come, the Gunners must be clinical.

