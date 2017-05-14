ARSENAL have reportedly completed a deal for Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.

“The departure of Sead Kolasinac is fixed,” Wiesweg tweeted.

Italian football journalist Matteo Pedrosi added: “Done deal: Sead Kolasinac has signed a 5-year contract with Arsenal.”

Following that report, Arsene Wenger was asked about Kolasinac but said: “We can deny that story at the moment. Nothing has been concluded with anybody.

“I think it is important we do not talk about transfers.”

Kolasinac’s arrival will put Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal’s long-term futures at the club in doubt.

