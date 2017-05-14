ARSENAL have reportedly completed a deal for Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.
Friday, 14th April 2017
Italian football journalist Matteo Pedrosi added: “Done deal: Sead Kolasinac has signed a 5-year contract with Arsenal.”
Goal reported last month that Kolasinac had agreed personal terms and undergone a medical with the Gunners.
Damit hat Seo heute sein letztes Spiel für den @s04 absolviert, da er gegen den @HSV seine 5. Gelbe Karte gesehen hat. #S04HSV https://t.co/HsYzjSdGNr
— Raphael Wiesweg (@RaphaelWiesweg) May 13, 2017
Done deal: Sead #Kolasinac has signed a 5-year contract with @Arsenal.
— Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) May 13, 2017
“I think it is important we do not talk about transfers.”
Kolasinac’s arrival will put Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal’s long-term futures at the club in doubt.
Source: Dailystar
