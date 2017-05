ARSENAL have reportedly completed a deal for Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kolasinac is out of contract at the end of the season and becomes a free agent on June 30.

And, according to Schalke reporter Raphael Wiesweg, he has put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal

Done deal: Sead #Kolasinac has signed a 5-year contract with @Arsenal .

Following that report, Arsene Wenger was asked about Kolasinac but said: “We can deny that story at the moment. Nothing has been concluded with anybody.

“I think it is important we do not talk about transfers.”

Kolasinac’s arrival will put Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal’s long-term futures at the club in doubt.

Source: Dailystar