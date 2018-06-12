The best way to celebrate an engagement? With a little Disney magic.

After news dropped that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are set to marry after just several weeks of dating, the happy couple celebrated with a trip to Disneyland on Monday. The 24-year-old singer documented their adventure on her Instagram story, sharing videos of her fiancé, also 24, making silly remarks mid-ride as she giggled.

She captioned one video, “Full mood,” while another was labeled, “Another take. I really like this one.”

Grande got a little naughty in another post, which featured Davidson yelling with the caption, “When I got on top.” She later deleted the joke, but the clip was captured and shared to Twitter by fans.

The Disneyland Celebrities Instagram page also obtained a video captured by a fan of the duo getting off of a rollercoaster, with Davidson thoughtfully offering his hand to help the pop star out.

Grande rocked mouse ears for the outing and briefly waved after a fan called out her name.

Another admirer was lucky enough to snap a few selfies with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after several weeks of dating.

For her part, the singer tweeted “i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye,” a message that many of her followers are taking as her own confirmation of the news.

Grande also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”

Another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.” Grande replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” an insider told PEOPLE.

The couple — who began dating shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller in May — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on Saturday Night Live. He will reportedly return to the show when it resumes production in the fall.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE.

And the newly engaged pair have also continued to support one another after they opened up about their respective hardships.

“He went through a rough patch a while back but he’s been really happy lately,” the source said about Davidson, who recently revealed that he’s back to drinking and smoking following his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. Davidson has also said he struggles with anxiety and Crohn’s disease.

Grande previously said she’s battled anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder since the bombing at the Manchester, U.K. concert venue where she was performing in May 2017.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” she told Vogue U.K. for their July issue.

“But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything,” Grande said.

Source: People