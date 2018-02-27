Apple could be developing its own over-the-ear headphones that may be available as early as this year, according to one analyst.

The company may be creating a larger version of its wireless AirPods headphones that could have Apple branding and not that of sister company Beats.

This is despite the fact that it paid $3 billion four years ago to acquire Dr Dre’s Beats headphones label.

The new headphones will most likely have hands-free Siri and feature the W2 chip found in Apple Watches, the source suggests.

Apple could be developing its own over-the-ear headphones that may be available as early as this year. They could replace the company’s over-ear headphones Beats which are popular among sportspeople like champion tennis player Serena Williams (pictured)

According to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a well-established reputation for predicting Apple developments, the Cupertino-based tech company is building on the success of AirPods.

‘Apple to have own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones with all-new design; to be as convenient as AirPods with better sound quality; shipments to begin 4Q18F at earliest’, Mr Kuo wrote in the research note, released this month.

He said the ‘high-end over-ear headphones’ will make Apple’s ‘acoustic accessory lineup more complete’, writes Mac Rumours.

While the AirPods are primarily designed to be convenient and interactive, this suggests Apple could be investing in high-end audio.

While Apple has yet to respond to the rumours, the headphones could be launched before the end of 2018.

Mr Kuo says he expects Apple to use the W2 chip, currently used in Apple Watches, in the larger headphones.

Apple AirPods were hugely popular with customers and are now a major earner for the California-based tech firm. A second-generation version of the headphones are expected to be launched with the W2 chip

Apple has recognised accessories and ‘wearable’ tech as a leading avenue for growth.

‘Wearables were the second-largest contributor to revenue growth after iPhone, which is impressive,’ Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said earlier this month.

Last week it was rumoured Apple is working on a new and improved second generation of AirPods which will also use the W2 chip.

It will provide greater integration of Siri, with hands-free activation via the voice command ‘Hey Siri’.

Following the success of AirPods, rumours are now circulating that Apple is manufacturing a larger version of its wireless headphones. The headphones will likely have hands-free Siri and feature the W2 chip found in Apple Watches

Apple AirPods were first released in 2016 and rapidly became one of Apple’s most successful products. Now, as one of Apples’s leading earners, the AirPods’ success is paving the way for further Apple audio devices

The chip is also expected to improve the strength and speed of the connection between iPhone and audio device.

Apple AirPods were first released in 2016 and rapidly became one of Apple’s most successful products.

Questions over their practicality, durability and quality made consumers sceptical and led to a mixed response when they were first announced to the public in 2016.

Video playing bottom right…

Despite this, demand for them sky-rocketed and they are now considered one of Apple’s most successful products.

AirPods were imitated by many other manufacturers, but 85 per cent of all wireless speakers now sold in the US are AirPods.

Demand was so high for the products over the Christmas period of 2016 and 2017 that Apple stocks were depleted and many outlets sold-out.

With Apple’s acquisition of Beats for $3 billion (£2.15 billion) in 2014 many customers expected Beats to be the name associated with future Apple audio.

So far, that has yet to come to fruition.

The start-up audio company, co-founded by rapper Dr Dre, was absorbed by the California-based firm in 2014.