The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has described the defection of the erstwhile Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as welcome development.

The NDDC chairman made the remark in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Communication, Mrs. Clara Braide.

According to Ndoma-Egba, Ita-Giwa’s decision to join APC came at a time when all people of goodwill were moving over to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria through the platform of change.

He said: “Your coming to the APC at this point in our fledgling democracy is a pointer to your sincere commitment to deploy your wealth of experience, with other democrats, for the betterment of your Region and the Nation as a whole.”

The NDDC board helmsman expressed optimism that judging from Ita-Giwa’s antecedents as a team player, grassroots mobilizer and party faithful, the APC’s gradual push to take over the South-South was progressively becoming a reality.

“We all are aware of the interesting political story of this great woman of note and how she has been able to galvanize the people of her community to pursue a course that they hold dear in a non-political and non-military way,” adding that “The party can benefit from her immense wealth of experience and tap into her political structure for our party’s greater good. She is a good catch. This move is a further endorsement for President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Ita-Giwa popularly known as “Mama Bakassi” and seen as the strong lady of Cross River State politics had on Friday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC on the ground that she needed a credible platform to continue her political life and contribute to the advancement of the society.

FROM MICHAEL JEGEDE

MEDIA PRACTITIONER