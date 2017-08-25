APC Celebrates Sen. Uchendu’s Victory, Says it is time up for Wike to exit the stage

APC Celebrates Sen. Uchendu’s Victory, Says it is time up for Wike to exit the stage ….Describes Amaechi as the Lion of Niger Delta Politics

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and circulated by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze his Media Chief on Thursday expressed gladness and thanks to God Almighty for the victories of her candidates in their various cases in the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja that upheld the verdict of the electorates in Rivers State that voted overwhelmingly for our candidates by declaring Senator Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the rightful winner of the 2016 National Assembly Rerun for Rivers East Senatorial District.

“With Uchendu’s victory who is a proven lawmaker, we are convinced that he will kick start the formal sack of Governor Nyesom Wike from the Brick House come 2019” Ikanya said.

The party also appreciated the victories of Senator Magnus Abe representing the South East Senatorial District and all our members in the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives in their various cases in the Court of Appeal.

With these victories we need not tell Nigerians that APC truly is the main political party in Rivers State and not the dying PDP as postulated by Governor Wike and his cohorts. Nobody needs to tell Wike that it is time up for him so far the politics of Rivers State is concerned.

The party commended and congratulated both Senators Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe and all her successful candidates in the State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives that were successful in their cases and request them to toe the principles of our leader, Rt.

Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and give both the State and nation the required direction in their various areas of operations.

With this development, Senators George Sekibo and Olaka Nwogu the two sleeping Senators that couldn’t initiate any single bill throughout their miserable stay in the Senate can now comfortably retire from politics to enable them have enough time to sleep as much as they can and allow those that can give the State the required representation to do so accordingly.

The party expressed thanks to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi the Minister of Transportation and the Lion of Niger Delta Politics who has proved that he is truly the leader we should follow. We pray God to continue to guide and uphold him in all his efforts to give our region and country the required direction politically.

Source: Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

SSA on Media and Public Affairs to the State Chairman, APC Rivers State