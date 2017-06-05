A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, and a former governor of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, were among erstwhile chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party appointed into the caucus of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State.

Other members of the caucus, which was inaugurated at the APC secretariat in Enugu, include a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, Foreign Affairs Minister, Jeffrey Onyeama, a former military governor of Gombe State, Group Capt. Joe Orji, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and a former secretary to Enugu State Government, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani.

The APC chairman in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who also heads the caucus, said the inauguration of the body has positioned the party to win the 2019 general election in the state.

The APC must produce the governor of Enugu State in 2019, Nwoye declared.

He observed that the APC had made significant strides in Enugu in a very short time, noting that the former governors, the former Senate President, and some other prominent individuals who were appointed into the caucus, were not members of the party about a year ago.

Nwoye described the members of the caucus as ‘great men and women’.

Source: Punch