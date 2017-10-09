The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has alleged that yesterday (Friday’s) protest by a group of young men and women in Port Harcourt carrying anti-Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) placards was sponsored by Governor Wike.

The Party in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone said: “The motley crowd of obviously hired young people was covered by the full compliments of Port Harcourt Government House Press Corp, confirming the suspicion that it was Gov. Nyesom Wike that was the architect and executioner of the project in his sustained bid to politicise security in Rivers State ahead of 2019 general election.”

The statement reads: “The protest of Friday did not come to the APC and cursory observers as a surprise because 24 hours earlier, the Rivers State Government through the Information and Communications Commissioner, Barr. Emma Okah, had flown a kite by accusing the APC of planning to organise a protest in solidarity with SARS. Okah’s press release was obviously meant to divert attention from the anti-SARS protest the government had already planned as was witnessed yesterday. Of course, the APC had no plans to hold any rallies at all and the party stated so.

“To the APC, the Wike-organised anti-SARS march funded and publicised by the Rivers State Government last Friday, was only a small part of the strategic scheme by Gov. Nyesom Wike generally targeted at demonizing, destabilizing and demoralising security agencies in the State. But most importantly for Gov. Wike is his avowed objective of ensuring that CSP Akin Fakorede (SARS Commander) is removed from Rivers State.

“We have stated it over and over again, that having thrown every imaginable bait at Mr. Fakorede but failing to compromise the officer, Gov. Wike is hell-bent on seeing off Akin Fakorede from Rivers State especially as 2019 elections approach. The world knows that the self-acclaimed electoral invincibility of Gov. Wike is woven around the governor’s expertise in bribing electoral umpire and security agents. The evidence abound including the matter of electoral officials who he bribed with over N360m who are presently standing trial, the audio recording that was published by Saharareporters and many other cases.

“The APC would like to emphasise that the singular crime of CSP Akin Fakorede against Gov. Wike is that the SARS Commander has rejected every move by the governor to bribe him. With all his entreaties having failed, Gov. Wike is utilising everything else including Rivers taxpayers’ money to levy media war against the officer. The protest march of Friday was the next stage of Gov. Wike’s agenda to embarrass the Police authorities into removing Akin Fakorede from Rivers State for failing to play ball with the governor.

“The APC is deeply saddened that Gov. Nyesom Wike who is statutorily the chief security officer of Rivers State is the same person working so hard to undermine security in the State by politicising it. We appeal to the governor to have a change of heart and allow security agencies carry out their job professionally and unhindered. Gov. Wike’s meddlesomeness in security matters is further worsening the insecurity in the State instead of bettering it.

“We make bold to appeal to the authorities of Nigeria Police and other security agencies not to get their eyes off the ball in Rivers State, they must refuse to be deceived by Gov. Wike’s antics for the sake of the people and residents of the State. We hope and believe that they know the governor more than the governor thinks.”

