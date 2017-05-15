After an epic encounter in Wembley Stadium on the 29th of April, Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua are now set to throw down for a second time before the end of the year.

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko was unquestionably one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight clashes of the last decade and, when the two giants finally threw down last month, they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Joshua and Klitschko both sent each other to the mat during the bout with the Englishman eventually coming out on top in a grueling 11th round that had seen the former champion knocked down twice.

However, so impressive was the performance of the 41-year-old that fans have been left thirsty for a rematch and, with such a stipulation tied into the initial fight contract, it now seems as if a second Joshua vs Klitschko bout is a sure thing.

Speaking about the rematch to the Independent, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that the pair are likely to do battle again before the end of the year. He also went onto reveal a potential venue and date for the bout with the fight likely to take place under the roof of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff due to potentially adverse weather conditions later in the year.