Anthony Joshua has told Eddie Hearn the opponent he wants to face

Immediately after Anthony Joshua’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko, everyone was asking who the British heavyweight will face next.

And the IBF, WBA Super and IBF world champion certainly isn’t short of offers.

Everyone wants to face the undefeated Brit with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and even a rematch with Klitschko all on the cards.

After beating Klitschko, Joshua wasted no time in calling out Fury following a Twitter argument with the controversial fighter.

Whilst still in the ring, Joshua said: “Tyson Fury, where you at baby?” he said, much to the delight of the Wembley crowd. “Come on – that’s what they want to see.

“I just want to fight everyone. I’m really enjoying this right now.”

However, it seems Joshua has his eyes set on another battle altogether.

WHO JOSHUA WANTS TO FIGHT

That’s because, according to The Times, he has asked for a rematch with Dillian Whyte when Eddie Hearn asked for his ideal opponent.

Joshua was beaten by Whyte as an amateur, while Joshua knocked Whyte out in the seventh round of a British title fight in December 2015.

However, there’s a problem.

Any clash with his old rival won’t take place before next year at the earliest.

That means that Whyte probably won’t be his next fight with Joshua expected to take to the ring in the autumn.

Therefore, his next opponent will either be Klitschko once again or Kubrat Pulev – the IBF’s mandatory contender.

Any future clash with Fury depends on the result of his Anti-Doping hearing and there is doubt whether he would be fit enough to face Joshua in autumn.

Therefore, it seems as though Joshua will face Klitschko or Pulev before facing Whyte next year.

Exciting stuff.

Source: Givemesport